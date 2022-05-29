Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,440 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cactus were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cactus by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,659,370. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

WHD stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

