Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 811 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

