Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,352 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

