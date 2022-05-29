Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.