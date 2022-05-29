Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 397,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

