Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $391,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.