Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $393,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 511,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

