Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

