Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $406,000 Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.