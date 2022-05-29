Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $408,000 Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ODP were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 48.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.