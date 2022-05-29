Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $410,000 Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Renasant were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

RNST stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

