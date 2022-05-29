Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $411,000 Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MNRL opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

