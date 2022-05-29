Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $415,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 378,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

