Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $416,000 Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,006,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,099,948.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,174,600 shares of company stock worth $3,432,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

