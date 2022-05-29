Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $417,000 Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardlytics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,118,480. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.47. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

