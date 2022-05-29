Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $433,000 Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

