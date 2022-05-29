Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $439,000 Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

