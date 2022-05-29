Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in International Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.