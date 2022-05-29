Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after buying an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,263,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

