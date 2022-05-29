Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of THS opened at $41.39 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

