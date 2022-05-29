Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

