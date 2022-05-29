Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

