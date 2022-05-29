Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,374 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at $7,998,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 168,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 101,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

MEDNAX Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.