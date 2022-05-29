Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revolve Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

