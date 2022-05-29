Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,100 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

