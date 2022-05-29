Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,509 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

