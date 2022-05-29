Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,817 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.85 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

