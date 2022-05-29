Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,169 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.35 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 229.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

