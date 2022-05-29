Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,847 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

