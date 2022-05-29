Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 999 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Banner Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.