Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

IDCC opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

InterDigital Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.