Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

