Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

