Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

