Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,947,000 after buying an additional 272,122 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 341,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,280,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 498,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

DRH opened at $10.40 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

