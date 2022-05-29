Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $409,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

