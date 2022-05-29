Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 478,551 shares.The stock last traded at $98.50 and had previously closed at $97.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155,405 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

