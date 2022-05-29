Tia Sherringham Sells 10,255 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,214,622.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52.

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

NYSE DASH opened at $78.09 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 126,998 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

