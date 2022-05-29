Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TITN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

