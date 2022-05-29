Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 760,325 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $32.31.
TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.