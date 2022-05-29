Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 760,325 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $32.31.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

