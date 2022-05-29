Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$103.83.
TSE:TD opened at C$95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$80.68 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Recommended Stories
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.