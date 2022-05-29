Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Cormark increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$103.83.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$95.99 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$174.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.