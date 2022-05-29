Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 292

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 435 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.20 ($4.22).

TRN opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.05) on Friday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -128.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

