TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

