Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.29. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 250 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

