Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

