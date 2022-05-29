Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

