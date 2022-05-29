Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after buying an additional 244,632 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Unum Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 386,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

