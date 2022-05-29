Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 7.2% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.22. 54,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,700,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

