Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.